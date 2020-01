PARIS – Kering is the only luxury goods firm to feature on the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) “A List,” which recognizes corporate efforts to counter climate change, for the second year in a row.

The list, which includes 179 companies out of a total of 8,000 surveyed and scored by CDP, also includes Swedish fast-fashion giant Hennes & Mauritz as well as retailers Carrefour and Walmart. In the beauty space, L’Oréal, Unilever and Kao Corporation are featured.