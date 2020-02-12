PARIS — Ever since Kering revealed last year that it was back in the market for acquisitions, speculation has been swirling over potential takeover targets, but chairman and chief executive officer François-Henri Pinault on Wednesday ruled out a takeover of Moncler.

Speaking after the French fashion house reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, Pinault said he maintained regular contact with Moncler chairman, ceo and shareholder Remo Ruffini, but clarified the conversations were linked to the Fashion Pact, the industry-wide environmental initiative spearheaded by Kering.