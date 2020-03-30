By  on March 30, 2020

PARIS — Add Kering to the growing list of companies that have postponed their annual general meeting due to the coronavirus crisis.

At a meeting on Monday, Kering’s board decided to postpone its AGM to June 23 from April 23, the luxury group said in a statement. France on Friday extended its official confinement period until April 15, although it could be prolonged until the end of the month.

