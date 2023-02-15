Gucci, Balenciaga Slowdowns Dent Kering’s Q4 Results

PARIS – A double-digit slowdown at Gucci and a “difficult” December for Balenciaga contributed to a 7 percent dip in fourth-quarter revenues at Kering.

“Beyond the challenges some of our houses faced, notably towards the end of the year, we are convinced we are pursuing the right strategy for the long term,” commented François-Henri Pinault, chairman and chief executive officer of Kering, who flagged record revenues for all its brands in 2022 and higher operating income. “But these good performances were not uniformly up to our ambitions and potential.”

The overall Q4 figure represents a slowdown from the third quarter, when Kering reported sales rose 23 percent in the three months to Sept. 30.

Gucci revenues were down 14 percent on a comparable basis in the three months ended Dec. 31, with Kering blaming high comps and pandemic-related lockdowns in China.

By comparison, Gucci revenues were up 9 percent on a like-for-like basis in Q3, following a 4 percent rise in the second quarter.

The Italian brand is in a transition period, having parted ways with its longtime creative director Alessandro Michele last November. His successor Sabato De Sarno, previously a designer at Valentino, is to unveil his first effort in September during Milan Fashion Week.

Balenciaga, which triggered outrage with two ad campaigns last November, is lumped in with Kering’s “other houses,” which recorded a 4 percent revenue decline in Q4.

One campaign featured children posing alongside logo beer glasses and handbags shaped like teddy bears dressed in bondage gear. Another included a handbag resting on a page from the 2008 Supreme Court ruling “United States v. Williams,” which confirmed the promotion of child pornography as illegal and not protected by freedom of speech.

Kering flagged “good momentum” at Bottega Veneta, which recorded a 6 percent increase in Q4, while Yves Saint Laurent rose 4 percent on a comparable basis. Revenues at the “Kering Eyewear and corporate” segment advanced 28 percent in the three-month period.

Net profit attributable to the group rose 14 percent to 3.61 billion euros, while recurring operating income improved 11 percent to 5.59 billion euros.

For full-year 2022, revenues at Kering rose 9 percent on a comparable basis to 20.35 billion euros.

Gucci sales inched up 1 percent to reach 10.49 billion euros, while Saint Laurent gained 23 percent to 3.3 billion euros.

Kering is the last of Europe’s three biggest luxury conglomerates to report end-of-the-year results.

Last month, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton said revenues rose 15 percent in the fourth quarter to 22.7 billion euros, an increase of 9 percent at constant exchange rates. Its fashion and leather goods businesses posted a 10 percent rise in organic revenues.

Compagnie Financière Richemont reported sales gained 5 percent during the holiday selling period, with its jewelry and fashion maisons offsetting weakness in watches.

Hermès International is due to report its Q4 numbers on Friday.