Kering Sales Rise 23% in Q3 as U.S. Tourists Splurge in Europe

The French luxury group's star brand Gucci fell short of analysts' estimates with a 9 percent organic sales rise.

Accessories and ready-to-wear displayed at the new Gucci boutique in Detroit. Courtesy of Gucci

PARIS – French luxury group Kering said sales rose 23 percent in the third quarter, fueled by a stellar performance in Western Europe, where U.S. tourists have been splurging as a result of the weakness of the euro against the U.S. dollar. 

Its cash cow brand Gucci continued to underperform versus the group’s other brands, although organic sales picked up their growth pace in the three months ending Sept. 30. Revenues at the Italian label totaled 2.6 billion euros, up 9 percent on a like-for-like basis, following a 4 percent rise in the second quarter. 

That was slightly below a consensus of analyst estimates, which called for a 10 percent increase in comparable sales at the maker of Dionysus handbags and horsebit loafers. By comparison, organic sales at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s key fashion and leather goods division rose 22 percent year-over-year in the third quarter.

Reporting first-half results after the market close on Thursday, Kering said group revenues in the third quarter totaled 5.14 billion euros, representing a rise of 14 percent in comparable terms. This was up versus the second quarter, and above the consensus forecast for a 12 percent sales rise.

The group, whose brands also include Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga, said revenue in its directly operated store network continued to grow at a rapid pace, up 19 percent on a comparable basis. 

Western Europe posted a 74 percent jump. Conversely, North America was up just 1 percent, further penalized by a high comparison base. Japan saw a 31 percent increase, while Asia-Pacific posted growth of 7 percent, despite ongoing restrictions in Mainland China designed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“We delivered sharp top-line growth, both versus last year and from pre-pandemic levels. Our ongoing focus on the exclusivity of our brands and on the quality of their distribution are yielding very positive results and reinforce their positioning in their key markets,” François-Henri Pinault, chairman and chief executive officer of Kering, said in a statement. 

“In an increasingly complex environment, we maintain the required flexibility to support our profitability and sustain our investments in the long-term outlook of all our houses, Gucci first and foremost. We are as confident as ever in the potential and prospects of the group,” he added.

Kering’s share price has fallen by 35 percent since the start of the year against the backdrop of looming recession, surging inflation, supply chain disruptions, Chinese lockdowns and the war in Ukraine. But Luca Solca, analyst at Bernstein Research, believes its current valuation is fair due to the potential of the group’s smaller brands.

“The ‘small’ Kering brands are not so small any more, as they represent a larger portion of Kering’s profits,” he said in a report dated Sept. 21. Solca noted that the non-Gucci brands accounted for 28 percent of EBIT in the 2021 financial year, up from 20 percent in 2010, with absolute profits tripling in the same period. 

“The Gucci relaunch will take some time, in all likelihood. But in the meantime the ‘small’ Kering brands continue to shine. At this valuation level, and with the prospect of a boost from China reopening next year to outbound travel, it is difficult to be bearish on Kering. Even if it may not produce significant positive surprises short-term, the relative downside seems limited from here,” he said. 

Kering said recently it is targeting revenues of 15 billion euros at Gucci. It also outlined Saint Laurent’s potential to become a megabrand, with a medium-term revenue target of 5 billion euros, double the 2.5 billion euros in sales registered last year. 

The Kering results come on the heels of figures from Hermès International earlier in the day showing sales at constant exchange rates rose 24 percent in the July-to-September period, with double-digit revenue gains across all regions. Meanwhile, LVMH reported its sales grew 19 percent in the quarter on an organic basis, in line with the trends observed in the first half of the year.

