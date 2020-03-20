PARIS — Kering expects a sharp impact from coronavirus on second-quarter sales, as well as a decline in first-half recurring operating margin, the luxury group said Friday, offering a measure of guidance in a landscape clouded by deep uncertainty.

“Faced with the worldwide health emergency resulting from the COVID-19 epidemic, the health and safety of the teams at Kering and its houses are the group’s utmost priority,” said the group, which owns fashion houses Gucci, Balenciaga, Alexander McQeen and Saint Laurent, among others.