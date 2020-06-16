PARIS — Kering shareholders approved the appointments of Jean Lieu, Tidjane Thiam and Emma Watson to the group’s board of directors, the company said in an online presentation of the annual general meeting Tuesday.

The addition of the trio comes as the board sought to expand its expertise, improve understanding of the group’s markets and represent a diversity of experience, according to a slide on the online presentation. Two new board positions were created.

President of DiDi Chuxing, a Chinese transport company based in Beijing, Lieu, 41, who is Chinese, brings expertise in new technologies as well as the Chinese market. She has also been active promoting women in the field of technology.

Thiam, 56, was chief executive officer at Credit Suisse Group from 2015 to February this year. In April, he was appointed special envoy on COVID-19 for the African Union. He is a national of France and Côte D’Ivoire.

Watson, 30, who is British, will be a non-independent board member — the other two are listed as independent board members. An actor and activist, Watson is known for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movies. Appointed a United Nations Global Goodwill Ambassador in 2014, she spoke at the U.N., launching the HeForShe campaign, calling for men to advocate for gender equality. She is also associated with sustainable fashion, including on the red carpet. Kering highlighted her commitment to sustainability issues as well as women’s issues on a slide of the AGM presentation.

The three new appointees were proposed to shareholders in March.