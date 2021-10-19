Skip to main content
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 19, 2021

Kering Q3 Organic Sales Rise 10% as Gucci Slows in Asia

The Spin-off Potential: Saks as Dot-com Test Case

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare to Welcome Non-family Executives

Kering Q3 Organic Sales Rise 10% as Gucci Slows in Asia

Organic sales at Gucci rose 3.8 percent year-on-year, compared with a jump of 86.1 percent in the prior three months. 

A look from the Gucci Aria
A look from the Gucci Aria show, with 13 new looks added to the 100th-anniversary collection. Courtesy of Gucci

PARIS – Kering said sales growth slowed in the third quarter, as a resurgence in coronavirus cases over the summer hampered business in Asia, sharply impacting the performance of its star brand Gucci.

The French luxury conglomerate reported on Tuesday that revenues in the three months to Sept. 30 totaled 4.19 billion euros, representing a rise of 10 percent in comparable terms versus the same period in 2019, considered a more reliable comparison base due to the widespread disruption caused by the pandemic last year. 

This marked a deceleration from the second quarter, when sales rose 11.2 percent.

Compared with 2020, organic sales were up 12.2 percent in the quarter. This was above a consensus of analyst estimates, which had called for a 9.2 percent rise in overall comparable sales to 4.08 billion euros. 

The picture at Gucci was slightly less rosy. Analysts forecast that like-for-like sales would rise 9.1 percent versus 2020.

Instead, organic sales at Gucci rose 3.8 percent year-on-year, following a jump of 86.1 percent in the prior three months. Figures for the second quarter were inflated because of an exceptionally weak comparison basis last year. 

Shares in luxury firms fell this week after China reported its gross domestic product grew by a lower-than-expected 4.9 percent in the third quarter, its slowest pace in a year, hurt by power shortages, supply bottlenecks and COVID-19 outbreaks.

Observers also fear that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s call for the country to narrow its wealth gap and curb “excessive incomes” could deprive the luxury goods industry of its biggest motor.

Analysts noted that Gucci, which is celebrating its centenary, likely also suffered from a dearth of new product in the run-up to the delivery in stores of its Aria ready-to-wear collection from late September. 

Sales generated in its directly operated stores rose by 1.6 percent on a comparable basis relative to the third quarter of 2019, while wholesale fell 44.5 percent. “Good sales momentum continued in North America and Western Europe, particularly with local customers,” Kering said.

By comparison, sector leader LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton last week reported an 11 percent increase in organic sales in the third quarter, although its key fashion and leather goods division recorded a 38 percent jump in revenues, led by Louis Vuitton and Dior. Hermès International is scheduled to report quarterly results on Thursday.

“With the launch of its Aria collection, Gucci is set for an intense fourth quarter,” François-Henri Pinault, chairman and chief executive officer of Kering, said in a statement. “Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and our other houses, as well as Kering eyewear, all posted outstanding performances.” 

Organic sales at Saint Laurent were up 28.1 percent year-on-year, with “outstanding” momentum in North America and Western Europe. Comparable sales at Bottega Veneta were up 8.9 percent in the third quarter, compared with a 69 percent rise in the previous three months. 

Like-for-like sales at other houses, a division that includes Alexander McQueen and Balenciaga, were up 26 percent, versus a rise of 111.3 percent in the second quarter.

