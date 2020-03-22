By  on March 22, 2020

PARIS — As the fashion industry jumps in to assist in the fight against coronavirus, Kering is purchasing 3 million surgical masks that it will import from China and provide to French health services. 

In a statement Sunday, the company also said that Balenciaga and Yves Saint Laurent plan to manufacture masks, following strict health protection measures for staff. Manufacturing processes and materials have been approved by relevant authorities, the company added.

