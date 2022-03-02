Kering to Support Ukrainian Refugees Via U.N.

Kering said Wednesday it would make a “significant donation” to help Ukrainian people displaced by the Russian invasion.

Revealing the move on its official social channels, the French group said the monies would go to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, or UNHCR. “We hope for a peaceful resolution of this conflict,” the luxury group added in a short post on Instagram, accompanied by the word PEACE writ large and rendered in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Speaking to WWD at the Courrèges fashion show in Paris on Wednesday morning, Kering chairman and chief executive officer François-Henri Pinault said: “The most important thing by far is the humanitarian situation of the refugees. So I’ve been talking with all CEOs, and we decided to make a significant donation to help the refugees as much as we can – at group level, but at the brand level also. So brands will also contribute. For us, the priority is there.”

While some applauded the move on social media, others left comments urging Kering to go further, impose embargoes on all deliveries to Russia, and close its designer boutiques in the country. Some also took issue with the use of the term conflict, and not war.

With European fashion weeks coinciding with intensifying Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities, luxury brands and retailers are coming under pressure to acknowledge the war and take a stand.

In Milan, designer Giorgio Armani unveiled his signature collection without music due to the “unfolding tragedy” in Ukraine, while Ralph Toledano, president of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, urged attendees of Paris Fashion Week to “experience the shows of the coming days with solemnity, and in reflection of these dark hours.”

Earlier this week, Vogue Ukraine urged major fashion companies to place an embargo on Russia as the country continues its military aggression.

It had been thought that the latest round of sanctions might include luxury goods, but so far the sector has not been included. Italian luxury goods exports to Russia top 1 billion euros annually. However, the Italian industry has denied reports that it is seeking an exemption from any possible sanctions, saying it fully supports any measures taken against Russia.