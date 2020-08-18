Kohl’s Corp. managed to eke out a profit for the second quarter despite the coronavirus.

The retailer’s net income fell to $47 million, down sharply from the $241 million registered a year earlier, but still much better than the $541 million loss seen in the first quarter. (On an adjusted basis, Kohl’s posted a loss of $39 million, down from earnings of $247 million).

Sales for the three months ended Aug. 1 dropped 23.1 percent to $3.4 billion from $4.4 billion.

“Our organization continues to navigate through a period of extraordinary change and uncertainty presented by the COVID-19 crisis,” said Michelle Gass, chief executive officer. “During the second quarter we made significant progress in rebuilding our business. We reopened all of our stores with new safety and operating procedures, accelerated digital growth, and showed great discipline in managing inventory and expenses meaningfully lower. In doing so, we generated positive operating cash flow and further enhanced our financial position.”

Kohl’s ended the quarter with $2.4 billion in cash and equivalents, a stockpile that should help the retailer bear up to any further disruptions and position for the future.

The country is headed into the fall with some states such as California and Texas being hit hard by COVID-19 while New York is faring better, but bracing for future outbreaks.

“As we look ahead, we are planning for the crisis to continue to impact our business in the near-term,” Gass said. “We are well-positioned to capitalize on evolving customer behaviors and the retail industry disruption, which we believe will drive long-term growth and increased market share.”