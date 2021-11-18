Skip to main content
Thursday's Digital Daily: November 18, 2021

Sephora Helps Drive Growth at Kohl’s

The Wisconsin-based retailer raises its full-year guidance ahead of the holidays.

Kohl's
A Kohl's store. Michael Buckner for SheMedia

The holiday season is off to a good start at Kohl’s. 

The Wisconsin-based retailer revealed quarterly earnings Thursday before the market opened, improving on top and bottom lines and raising its full-year outlook thanks to continued strength in activewear and beauty, including Sephora’s new shops-in-shop at Kohl’s stores. Shares of Kohl’s were up more than 8 percent during Thursday’s pre-market hours as a result. 

“Our strategic efforts to transform Kohl’s into the leading destination for the active and casual lifestyle continue to build momentum,” Michelle Gass, chief executive officer of Kohl’s, said in a statement. “We delivered another quarter of record earnings with both sales and margins exceeding expectations. During the quarter we drove accelerated growth in active and successfully launched several new brand partnerships, including the initial rollout of 200 Sephora at Kohl’s stores, which are off to a great start.”

Sephora at Kohl's
A Sephora shops-in-shop at Kohl’s. Courtesy Photo

Total revenues for the three-month period ending Oct. 30 jumped nearly 16 percent to $4.36 billion, up from $3.78 billion the same time last year. Third quarter comparable sales rose 14.7 percent, year-over-year. 

The company logged $243 million in profits as a result, compared with losses of $12 million during 2020’s third quarter. 

Kohl’s now expects its full 2021 fiscal year revenues to increase in the mid-twenties percentage range, compared with prior estimates of an increase in the low-twenties range. The firm also anticipates adjusted earnings-per-share to be in the range of $7.10 to $7.30 a share, excluding any non-recurring charges, compared with the previous estimates of $5.80 to $6.10 apiece. 

There are more than 1,110 Kohl’s stores in 49 states, in addition to the retailer’s e-commerce business. There are also about 200 Sephora shops-in-shop in Kohl’s stores, the first of which opened in August. Last quarter, the company said there would likely be around 850 Sephora shops-in-shop in Kohl’s stores by 2023.  

Kohl’s said there’s been a lift in overall revenues at locations where Sephora shops-in-shop launched. The mini Sephora locations are also helping drive customer acquisition. More than 25 percent of Sephora shoppers are new to Kohl’s, the retailer said. Many of them are younger than existing Kohl’s consumers.  

The retailer also offers a number of private-label brands. Men’s and women’s innerwear and loungewear by Calvin Klein, as well as Tommy Hilfiger men’s basics, both of which are owned by PVH Corp., are available at Kohl’s store and online. So is men’s and women’s apparel by Eddie Bauer and footwear by Cole Haan

Categories of growth in the most recent quarter included activewear, which was up 25 percent during the most recent quarter, year-over-year, led by national brands, such as Adidas, Nike and Under 

Shares of Kohl’s, which closed 3.04 percent Wednesday to $56.51 apiece, are up 97 percent, year-over-year.

“All of the pieces of our strategy are coming together and we remain incredibly confident in the future of our business,” Gass said. 

