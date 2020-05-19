The coronavirus hit hard at Kohl’s Corp. — one of the first national retailers to catalogue the financial fallout of pandemic-related closures in the first quarter.

Kohl’s net losses tallied $541 million, or $3.50 a share, as sales for the three months ended May 2 dropped 40.6 percent to $2.4 billion. A year earlier, the off-mall retailer posted earnings of $62 million on sales of $4.1 billion.

As Kohl’s and most other retailers were forced to close their doors to ease the spread of the coronavirus, consumers were pushed online or to stores that sold essentials when they did want to or could spend. Walmart Inc., which sells food and has remained stayed open throughout the crisis, also reported results Tuesday morning and saw its revenues increase 8.6 percent.

But Kohl’s, like other retailers, is now starting to come back alive.

“We have begun the rebuilding process, recently reopening about 50 percent of our stores across the country,” said Michelle Gass, chief executive officer. “In doing so, we have taken special care to equip our stores with the latest health and safety measures as we welcome back our associates and customers. As we look ahead, we know this experience will have a lasting impact to customer behavior and the retail landscape, and we are evolving our strategies to ensure our relevance and to capture market share.”

Kohl’s has taken numerous steps to hold on to its cash and maintain financial flexibility in light of the crisis. The company is keeping inventory receipts “meaningfully lower;” reduced expenses with cuts to marketing, technology, operations and payroll; cut capital expenditures by $500 million, and suspended its share repurchase program and dividend.

The retailer was also able to tap into the financial markets and replaced and increased the size of its revolving loan facility to $1.5 billion and issuing $600 million in bonds due in 2025.

Kohl’s ended the quarter with $2 billion in cash.