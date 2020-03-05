By  on March 5, 2020

A weakening wholesale channel and the coronavirus are putting the pressure on Kontoor Brands, Inc. 

The denim company, parent to Wranglers, Lee and Rock & Republic, reported quarterly earnings before the bell on Thursday, falling short on both the top and bottom lines for the quarter and for the year.  

