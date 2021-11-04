Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: November 4, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Alessandro Michele on ‘House of Gucci’ and Learning to Love Hollywood

Business

Allbirds’ Stock Jumps Following IPO as Investors Buy Into Sustainability Message

Business

In the Post-pandemic World, Is Dubai the Newest Fashion Capital?

Giving Lee and Wrangler Their Voices Back

Kontoor CEO Scott Baxter on how the denim brands are standing up on their own in the pandemic.

Quannah Chasinghorse Levi Dylan in lee
Quannah Chasinghorse and Levi Dylan with Lee's new marketing look. © MARK SELIGER

Lee and Wrangler have legs yet — and now that they’re out on their own, they’ve been able to stretch them out. 

Housed under the Kontoor Brands Inc. umbrella since their 2019 spinoff from VF Corp., both of the denim brands have not only transversed the pandemic, but are giving consumers and Wall Street a new and maybe unexpected look. 

Kontoor saw third-quarter profits rise 4 percent to $63.4 million, or $1.07 a diluted share, from $60.8 million, or $1.05 a year earlier. Adjusted earnings of $1.28 a share exceeded the $1.03 analysts projected. And revenues for the three months ended in September increased 12 percent to $652.3 million. 

Less than a year after being set out on its own, the company faced COVID-19 and more or less powered through. Scott Baxter, president and chief executive officer, told WWD in an interview that the spin off set the brands free to ramp up their marketing to match their peers and find new customers. 

Related Galleries

“These are big businesses that were under a really big umbrella at VF,” Baxter said, noting that Vans and The North Face appropriately got a lot of attention at the company that moved its headquarters to Denver.

“This business, the denim business that we had, wasn’t getting any of that investment,” said Baxter, who started running the denim businesses under VF in 2011. “All they needed was some investment in the brands.” 

Spinoffs are kind of having a moment right now, with more CEOs and investors figuring a kind of counterintuitive math where a company cut in half is worth twice as much. Richard Baker is working on something along those lines with Saks Fifth Avenue, which spun off its dot-com business and is now looking to take it public at a much higher valuation. Inspired by the move, activist investor Jana is pushing for Macy’s Inc. to do the same. 

While spinoffs can amount to a cut and run corporate strategy, where the best parts of the business press on and the rest languishes — they can also help support something that was there and needed some TLC. Kontoor seems to be an example of that.

“You have to have some real high-quality brands to do it with,” Baxter said. “You have to have the right asset that could be mined. And even though you have the right asset, you have to have the right strategy.”

A big part of that is giving the brands a voice they couldn’t afford at VF.

“We’ve never done a global ad campaign before,” Baxter said. “Now we’re reaching a global audience.”

If Lee and Wrangler were seen by some as part of the background — inexpensive brands sold at discount stores — they are now working to claim their status as “iconic American denim” brands, ramping up digital advertising and more. 

Lee worked with photographer and creative director Mark Seliger on the Lee Originals campaign, which features Quannah Chasinghorse, Levi Dylan, Kenya Kinski-Jones, Haden McKenna and more. The brand also recently collaborated with Pendleton with a line “celebrating American craftsmanship.”

Wrangler, in addition to expanding its outdoor offering and launching into China, is collaborating with Billabong, launching in and doing more to project its message to the world. 

Baxter said Billabong would have never called when the brand was under the VF umbrella. 

“We do have a little broader audience we found out when we spun off,” he said. “We do have this culture of folks that are very tied to what’s happening in the avant garde. We’re finding those people again.”

That has the company both pitching Western wear as a growing trend and, with its Lee Originals campaign, giving a shout out to the Bushwick section of Brooklyn. 

Kontoor is doing it with a business that, in the most recent quarter, drew 69.3 percent of its revenues from wholesale accounts — a counterintuitive mix in a world that is direct-to-consumer obsessed. 

But Baxter said the plan is to “win with the winners” and that Walmart, Target, Amazon, Kohl’s and Boot Barn were among the winners. 

As of right now, Kontoor seems to be among the winners, too.

The company raised its outlook for the year and is now looking for sales to rise by a percentage in the high teens to a range of $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion. Adjusted earnings per share are slated to come in at $4.15 to $4.20, instead of the $3.90 to $4 previously projected.

 

MORE FROM WWD:

In Fashion: Amazon’s Plan for Growth

Rent the Runway Stock Falls After IPO

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum Despite Headwinds

Giving Lee and Wrangler Their Voices

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Giving Lee and Wrangler Their Voices

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Giving Lee and Wrangler Their Voices

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Giving Lee and Wrangler Their Voices

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Giving Lee and Wrangler Their Voices

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Giving Lee and Wrangler Their Voices

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Giving Lee and Wrangler Their Voices

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Giving Lee and Wrangler Their Voices

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Giving Lee and Wrangler Their Voices

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Giving Lee and Wrangler Their Voices

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Giving Lee and Wrangler Their Voices

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Giving Lee and Wrangler Their Voices

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Giving Lee and Wrangler Their Voices

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Giving Lee and Wrangler Their Voices

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Giving Lee and Wrangler Their Voices

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Giving Lee and Wrangler Their Voices

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Giving Lee and Wrangler Their Voices

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Giving Lee and Wrangler Their Voices

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Giving Lee and Wrangler Their Voices

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Giving Lee and Wrangler Their Voices

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Giving Lee and Wrangler Their Voices

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Giving Lee and Wrangler Their Voices

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Giving Lee and Wrangler Their Voices

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Giving Lee and Wrangler Their Voices

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Giving Lee and Wrangler Their Voices

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Giving Lee and Wrangler Their Voices

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Giving Lee and Wrangler Their Voices

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Giving Lee and Wrangler Their Voices

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Giving Lee and Wrangler Their Voices

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Giving Lee and Wrangler Their Voices

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Giving Lee and Wrangler Their Voices

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Giving Lee and Wrangler Their Voices

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Giving Lee and Wrangler Their Voices

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Giving Lee and Wrangler Their Voices

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Giving Lee and Wrangler Their Voices

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Giving Lee and Wrangler Their Voices

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Giving Lee and Wrangler Their Voices

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad