Fashion designers are creating masks, hospital gowns and more to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
As COVID-19 cases have sharply increased, affecting 341,500 people and causing 15,187 deaths globally as of March 23, so too has the need for essential resources, such as masks, hospital gowns and hand sanitizer.
Fashion designers including @csiriano, @BrandonMaxwell and @MichaelCostello are coming in to help fill that gap, mobilizing their teams to produce supplies needed by health-care workers and COVID-19 patients.
Larger companies, such as @LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, @kering_official, @loreal, and @cotyinc are also pitching in, having their factories produce hand sanitizer to distribute free of charge to health authorities.
