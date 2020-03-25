By  on March 25, 2020

The coronavirus bankruptcies are starting. 

Bldwn, a men’s and women’s contemporary fashion brand based in Los Angeles, is prepping a step into bankruptcy, WWD has learned. The company is thought to be going straight into Chapter 7, a liquidation of assets, rather than the more typical Chapter 11, which allows a company to restructure its assets and make an attempt to reemerge as a business. But the brand has yet to formally file and the chapter it chooses could change, sources noted.

