By
with contributions from Evan Clark
 on January 30, 2020

Victoria’s Secret is going on sale. 

Parent company L Brands Inc. is in talks to potentially sell the struggling intimates brand, a source confirmed to WWD. A representative from L Brands said the firm “would not comment on such rumors.”

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers