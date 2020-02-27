L Brands is moving closer to selling off a majority of Victoria’s Secret, but many questions remain.

These include whether the leadership team will remain as is at Victoria’s Secret — including John Mehas, chief executive officer of Victoria’s Secret lingerie; Amy Hauk, ceo of Pink, and Greg Unis, ceo of Victoria’s Secret Beauty; what changes, if any, will be made to the innerwear retailer’s product assortment and marketing, and what new blood will replace L Brands Inc. founder and executive chairman Leslie H. Wexner as he readies to step aside to the chairman emeritus role.