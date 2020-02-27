By  on February 27, 2020

MILAN — La Perla Fashion Holding N.V. is implementing a capital increase for a total of more than 200 million euros in two installments within the next 14 days.

The first will consist of 20 million new shares without subscription rights as approved by the company’s shareholders’ resolution last December. The second portion will consist of approximately 24.5 million additional new shares to be issued that do not need subscription rights.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers