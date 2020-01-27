By
with contributions from David Moin
 on January 27, 2020

La Senza may be going out of business — for good. 

One year after the Victoria’s Secret parent company L Brands sold the Canadian intimates brand to Los Angeles-based private equity firm Regent LP, La Senza could be headed for bankruptcy. 

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers