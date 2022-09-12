×
American Eagle Exec Andrew McLean Named CEO of Lands’ End

Jerome Griffith will take on the title of executive vice chair in January.

Looks from Lands' End.
Looks from Lands' End. Courtesy of Lands' End

Lands’ End Inc. found its next chief executive officer at American Eagle Inc., tapping Andrew McLean to take over the corner office from Jerome Griffith, who will transition out at the end of the fiscal year in January. 

Griffith, 64, will continue on as a director at Lands’ End and will become executive vice chair after retiring as CEO. 

McLean, 53, joined American Eagle as chief commercial officer in 2016 and became president of its international business earlier this year, leading the overseas expansion of the American Eagle and Aerie brands. He joins Lands’ End as CEO-designate and a director on Nov. 1.  

Josephine Linden, chair of the Lands’ End board, said McLean “has an acute understanding of the evolving retail landscape, having successfully scaled several iconic retail brands that, like Lands’ End, have strong connections with their customers. We are confident he is the right person to lead Lands’ End in its next chapter of growth and are thrilled he is joining our company.”

Liden also thanked Griffith for his five years leading Lands’ End, crediting the outgoing CEO for playing a “pivotal role in generating significant e-commerce growth, developing and expanding Lands’ End’s uni-channel distribution network to include top partners such as Kohl’s, Amazon, QVC and Target, stewarding the company through numerous successful infrastructure upgrades, and increasing the company’s recognition and engagement with consumers through unique collaborations.”

Griffith said: “I am confident that our digitally driven business model and highly loyal customer base has [sic] positioned Lands’ End well for long-term growth and success. I look forward to working closely with Andrew to ensure a smooth transition.” 

For his part, McLean said he has “closely followed Lands’ End” and “long admired the company’s strong heritage, brand values and universal recognition as a leading classic American lifestyle brand.”

McLean started his career as a consultant at Kearney and later held senior positions at Gap, Liz Claiborne and Urban Outfitters.

Like many other retailers, Lands’ End was pinched by supply chain issues and softening consumer demand in the second quarter and saw adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization decrease to $15.8 million from $41.4 million a year earlier. Revenues decreased 8.6 percent to $351.18 million.

