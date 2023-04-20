Lanvin Revenues Grow 37% as Luxury Group Builds Up

Lanvin Group has proved it can grow. Now, the luxury group is looking to prove it can hold its own on the bottom line.

The company, which debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in December, posted a 37 percent increase in revenues for 2022, when the top line tallied 422 million euros and was boosted by the acquisition of Sergio Rossi in July 2021.

On a pro-forma basis, revenues were up 24 percent, with the Lanvin brand leading the way, growing 64 percent to 119.8 million euros. The rest of the portfolio also showed gains with Caruso up 25 percent to 30.8 million euros, St. John ahead 17 percent to 85.9 million euros, Wolford up 15 percent to 125.5 million euros and Rossi gaining 5 percent to 61.9 million euros.

Still, losses for the year widened to 239.8 million euros — a tally that included 84 million euros in costs associated with the special purpose acquisition company merger that got the company to Wall Street. Losses tallied 76.5 million euros in 2021.

But the company said it plans to keep driving growth and improving margins, with an eye toward breaking even next year, in fiscal 2024.

Joann Cheng, chairman and chief executive officer, said: “We are pleased with the progress we made in 2022. Not only did we achieve record revenues, we also made great strides in improving our cost structure and streamlining our operations. Our progress in 2022 has laid a strong foundation for 2023, and notwithstanding current macroeconomic conditions, we remain optimistic for the current year, especially with the continued resurgence of Greater China.”

Sales last year grew 39 percent in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, while North America expanded by 36 percent and Greater China grew by 15 percent even as it was restrained by strict COVID-19 controls for much of the year.

Cheng has been steadily building the group, bringing the brands together and updating where necessary.

The company said one of the main drivers last year was “the refocus of brand strategies and optimization of product categories and mix. New product lines and categories, collaborations and a focus on accessories all impacted the growth and margins.”

Lanvin Group is also working to sharpen its online presence, drawing younger shoppers digitally and establishing a shared digital platform for its brands with Shopify in North America.

And the store network was refreshed with 49 stores closed and 47 new doors opened last year.

“Improved store strategies implemented in 2022 have improved the unit economics, with the group’s whole network of retail doors achieving double-digit growth on a like-for-like basis,” the company said.

The brands are also being updated. Last week, WWD reported that Bruno Sialelli was leaving as creative director of Lanvin after four years with the house, which is creating a Lanvin Lab to bring in rising international talents for “creative partnerships.”