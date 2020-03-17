By  on March 17, 2020

LONDON – Already struggling with cash flow and troubles on the high street, Laura Ashley has declared insolvency, blaming coronavirus for its failure.

On Tuesday, the company said that despite a 24 percent year-on-year uptick in sales in the seven weeks to March 13, the spread of COVID-19 has changed everything.

