Lanvin Group Revenues Jump 38 Percent for 2022

Lanvin is leading its namesake higher.

The Lanvin Group posted a 38 percent rise in revenues last year, expanding to 425 million euros — a 25 percent increase on a pro forma basis.

The flagship Lanvin brand shot up 67 percent to 121.3 million euros, with the company noting the brand, one of France’s oldest couture houses, was drawing in younger customers with leather goods and sneakers.

Elsewhere in the portfolio, Wolford’s revenues rose 16 percent to 126.6 million euros last year, while St. John increased 17 percent to 85.8 million euros and Caruso rose 25 percent to 30.8 million euros.

Sergio Rossi produced sales of 61.9 million euros last year, up from the 28.7 million euros logged for 2021, after its acquisition that July.

Investors liked the group’s momentum and sent its shares up 6.3 percent to $7.60 in premarket trading. That counts as something of a reprieve for Lanvin, which traded as high as $22.81 after completing its SPAC merger with Primavera Capital Acquisition Corp. in December, and has since had difficulty gaining traction on Wall Street.

But Joann Cheng, chairman and chief executive officer of Lanvin, is clearly looking at the long game.

“These strong preliminary revenue numbers are testament to the global growth strategy that we are delivering,” Cheng said. “The results reflected the culture of success and entrepreneurship we maintain within our organization and highlighted the reputation of our brands. Looking forward, notwithstanding current macroeconomic conditions, we remain optimistic for 2023, especially with the continued resurgence of the [Asia-Pacific] region.”

By region, revenues in Europe, the Middle East and Africa rose 44 percent to 214 million euros last year, as North America grew 36 percent to 145 million euros and Greater China increased 13 percent to 48 million euros despite the COVID-19 lockdowns.

The company said one of its main drivers of growth for the year was a refocusing of brand strategies along with the “optimization of product categories and mix.”

“Not only did the brands introduce new capsules and product lines, but the refocus on core products and balancing the mix led to strong results,” the firm said. “The group’s push into accessories proved a strong driver of growth and margin.”