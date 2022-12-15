×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 15, 2922

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Gucci to Open Milan Men’s Fashion Week in January

Fashion

Pre-Fall 2023 Trends: Skipping Ahead

Business

Pambianco Study: Antonio Marras New Owner Calzedonia Group Ranks First in Potential IPO 2022 List

Lanvin Group’s Roller-coaster Wall Street Introduction

Shares of the luxury group shot up and then shot down during its first day on Wall Street.

Lanvin Group (NYSE: LANV) Rings The Opening Bell® The New York Stock Exchange welcomes executives and guests of Lanvin Group (NYSE: LANV), today, Thursday, December 15, 2022, to celebrate its listing. To honor the occasion, Joann Cheng, Chairman & CEO, and Max Chen, Chairman and CEO of Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation, joined by Lynn Martin, NYSE President, ring The Opening Bell®. Photo Credit: NYSE
Joann Cheng, CEO of Lanvin Group, celebrates the company's listing on the New York Stock Exchange with company management. NYSE

The Lanvin Group jumped onto the Wall Street roller coaster on Thursday — shooting up and then plunging down in its first day of trading — giving chairman and chief executive officer Joann Cheng a higher profile and a fresh start as she pushes growth at the luxury house. 

Lanvin completed its merger with the Primavera Capital Acquisition Corp. SPAC, putting the company onto the New York Stock Exchange just as investors in general worried over disappointing retail sales and wondered just how high the Federal Reserve will ratchet up interest rates. 

Shortly after the company officially changed its name and started trading under the “LANV” ticker symbol, the stock shot up more than 130 percent to $22.81. But the run-up was short-lived and the stock reversed course dramatically, falling by as much as 53 percent. Lanvin shares closed down 25.6 percent to $7.37 — a sign of the mixed-up times on Wall Street. 

Related Galleries

It was a tough day for Lanvin to get its started. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.3 percent, or 764.13, to 33,202.22.

In an interview, conducted shortly after Cheng rang the exchange’s famous opening bell and while the stock was still rushing higher, the executive told WWD the company was getting a new start and had lots of growth potential.  

 “We raised more than $150 million in fresh cash,” she said. “So it’s enough for our operations, for the current brands to move towards profitability.” 

In addition to Lanvin, the group owns Wolford, Sergio Rossi, St. John Knits and Caruso, and has plans to add more stores and product categories while also sharpening its digital chops. 

A major shareholder is also converting a loan into equity, leaving the company debt-free. 

“It’s a new start for us for a new journey,” Cheng said. “It gives us very good momentum even though we’re in a very tough macro market.” 

The move onto Wall Street gives the Shanghai-based Lanvin more exposure in the U.S. and a new kind of currency — its own shares — as it seeks to bring in new talent, buy additional brands and expand.  

Outside of St. John’s Knits, which has a big U.S. base, the CEO said the U.S. represents just 15 percent of the company’s revenues, while China accounts for only 10 percent. 

“You can see that in the two largest luxury consumption countries, our brands’ penetration rate is relatively low,” Cheng said. “This is a growth opportunity for us.”

Lanvin, which logged growth of 73 percent in the first half to sales of 202 million euros, is thinking bigger. First, to get annual revenues into the 10-digit range, and then keep going. 

“Our dream of the future is unlimited,” Cheng said, laying out a very straightforward path to achieve those dreams. “Everything depends on our day-to-day operations, how we drive the growth of the current brands. Then get the brands to profitability, pull the cash, reinvest into the brands or new brands. Currently there’s so much low-hanging fruit because our retail footprint is quite limited. So we shouldn’t stop opening new stores to get more touch points with our customers. But the digital channel is, in parallel, another key focus.”

As the direct-to-consumer business grows, she said Lanvin would be less reliant on wholesale. 

That is in keeping with the general trend in luxury — a sector dominated by giants like LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Kering that have built real scale by harnessing the power of heritage brands by giving them a high-luxury sheen and updating them for new generations. 

Cheng, with her own portfolio of heritage luxury brands, is covering some of the same territory and keeping an eye on their approach.

“There are large groups with mature brands, they are also being very innovative,” she said. “I think I should learn from them. There is a reason why they’re doing well, right? So, for example, every brand is driven by social media, focused on digital channels. That is the innovative way.” 

Cheng wants to very much “respect the DNA, respect the heritage” of the company’s brands and serve long-standing loyal customers while also bringing in younger shoppers.  

At Lanvin, for instance, that means maintaining the brand’s “Parisian elegance” with tailored evening pieces and also applying some of the components of that elegance to more casual pieces.  

It’s a trick Cheng wants to pull off at other brands as well. 

But while public companies with a portfolio approach can fall into the trap of promising big growth and relying on acquisitions to fuel the gains — inevitably cutting a bunch of bad deals in the process — Cheng has a measured approach.

“We are building up a pipeline for future acquisitions, but honestly we’re not in a rush,” she said. “Lanvin Group is not a PE fund or investment institution. We just want to be a fashion group. Eighty [or] 90 percent of the growth is coming from organic growth of the current brands and only 10 percent maybe coming from future acquisitions.” 

As Cheng looks at dealmaking, she’ll be looking to diversify the portfolio to avoid relying too much on a single product category or just one kind of customer. 

While much of the plan comes straight out of the standard luxury playbook, Cheng is giving it all her spin and not charging out to take on the giants. 

“We are young,” she said of the company. “We are five years old, so I never compete with a large giant group. We just want to be ourselves. Even though we have all these beautiful heritage brands with more than 50 years … more than 100 years, we are a start-up. We should have a mentality of being a start-up company. That means being innovative and sometimes being disruptive.” 

Now, that disruption — Lanvin style — will come under the glare of Wall Street.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

Hot Summer Bags

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lanvin Group’s Rollercoaster Wall Street Introduction

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad