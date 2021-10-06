Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: October 6, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

Cartier and Kering Launch Watch and Jewelry Sustainability Pact

Sustainability

Could We Live in a World Where Luxury Fashion Becomes Zero Waste?

Fashion

Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2022

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter Despite Pandemic Woes

CEO Chip Bergh told WWD the company reoriented during COVID-19 and is thriving despite supply chain snafus and higher cotton prices.

Levi’s x Naomi Osaka bustier
The Levi’s x Naomi Osaka bustier. Courtesy

Running a fashion company is always something of a high wire act — and more so than ever now, with supply chain disruptions, soaring cotton prices, a rush to the web and the coronavirus pandemic still playing out.

But Chip Bergh has managed to keep his balance at Levi Strauss & Co.

The chief executive officer turned in big top and bottom line gains for the third quarter on Wednesday, closed on the $400 million Beyond Yoga acquisition and said that, despite it all, the brand is thriving. 

“Over the last couple quarters, there’s mounting evidence — and this quarter maybe with a little bit of an exclamation mark — that we are emerging from the pandemic a much stronger company,” Bergh told WWD. “For the first time, we are now lapping pre-pandemic 2019 levels.”

“We are structurally a better company,” he said. “We are more diverse. We are navigating through all these external headwinds, whether it’s the pandemic or supply chain constraints, cotton prices, we’re navigating through this and still delivering great results.”

Related Galleries

Third-quarter net profits shot up to $193.3 million from $27 million a year earlier. And revenues for the three months ended Aug. 29 increased 40.9 percent to $1.5 billion from $1.1 billion. 

Among the quarter’s highlights: 

• Direct-to-consumer revenues rose 34 percent from a year ago and were up 4 percent from the same quarter in 2019. 

• Wholesale sales increased 45 percent from a year ago and 3 percent from two years ago.

• And overall digital sales increased 10 percent from a year ago and 76 percent from the same period in 2019. 

Digital now represents about 20 percent of the top line at Levi’s, which is in step with broader industry trends that have seen consumers pivot hard to the web during the pandemic and stay there as they grow more comfortable shopping online. 

The company boosted its outlook for the full year and is now looking for adjusted earnings per share of $1.43 to $1.45, up from the $1.29 to $1.33 projected in July. 

In the face of big questions about the supply chain ahead of the holiday season, that looks like a win. And after a down day in the market, investors reacted to the results by pushing shares of Levi’s up 2.3 percent to $24.80 in after-market trading.

Bergh said the company has been building a broader supply base and years ago decided to not source more than 20 percent of its volume from any one of the 24 countries where Levi’s products are made. About half of the company’s bottoms business is also cross sourced, meaning the same product can be made in multiple countries, allowing the brand to switch production to another market if a problem crops up. 

“The impact to revenues from all of the different supply chain constraints that we faced was a ‘whopping’ $10 million,” he joked, stressing that hit came off a sales base of $1.5 billion. 

Harmit Singh, chief financial officer, added that while cotton prices have been rising, the company doesn’t buy cotton directly and locks in prices ahead of time. So increased cotton prices are only adding 1 percent to costs in the first half of next year. 

“In the second half [of 2022] — we’re in the process of finalizing the costs of that — we think that will be in the midsingle-digit inflation range,” Singh said. 

But Levi’s has seen higher prices before and is in a strong position to deal with them now.  

“The brand’s never been this hot,” the CFO said. “It’s very different to what the situation was in 2011 when cotton [price inflation] raised its ugly head.”

Bergh — who was early to declare a start to a new denim cycle after the lockdown lounge look started to fade — expects the brand’s bread and butter to keep driving the business forward. 

“About half of our denim volume this past quarter was in those loose fits, both on the men’s business and the women’s business,” he said. “The denim business is growing faster than total apparel.” 

And if history is any guide, the trend could stick around for a while.

“The last denim cycle, which was really driven by skinny jeans, that lasted over 10 years,” said Bergh, adding that a new bottoms silhouette is “good for the industry overall” and drives sales in tops and footwear as well as customers adjust their look. 

Chip BerghWWD Apparel and Retail CEO Summit, New York, USA - 24 Oct 2017
Chip Bergh of Levi Strauss & Co. Patrick Macleod/WWD

Levi’s has been evolving in fast forward during the pandemic. 

The company trimmed its workforce and streamlined while at the same time becoming more digital and taking new steps toward sustainability. 

Now it’s branching out with Beyond Yoga, its first acquisition of an outside brand in over a decade. 

Beyond Yoga brings in a new kind of casual, launching Levi’s into athleisure with the very inclusive brand carrying sizes from XXS to 4X. 

Beyond Yoga is expected to add more than $100 million to Levi’s sales and be accretive to gross margins right away. 

Bergh said the 16-year-old brand was based on body positivity, inclusivity and diversity — the principles that are very much front of mind in fashion today. 

“The brand shows up as a very authentic and sincere brand and that’s what’s important in today’s world,” the CEO said. “This brand has a really long runway for success and even though it’s relatively small today, we think it has substantially more upside for the long term.”

 

MORE FROM WWD: 

The IPO Mania Transforming Fashion and Retail

Macy’s Fighting to Keep Herald Square Billboard From Amazon

In Fashion: A Direct-to-consumer Mirage?

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad