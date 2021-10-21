L’Oréal Sees Continued Sales Acceleration in Q3

PARIS — L’Oréal’s growth curve continued to accelerate in the third quarter, boosted notably by the strength of its prestige and active cosmetics sectors.

The world’s largest beauty maker reported revenues of 8 billion euros in the three months ended September 30, up 13.6 percent on the same period a year ago in reported terms and gaining 13.1 percent on a like-for-like basis.

Compared with the same period in 2019, this represented a 14.9 percent gain in like-for-like terms for the maker of Lancôme, Garnier and Kiehl’s products.

“As a result of our agility, relevant strategic choices and strong investment in our brands, L’Oréal continues to significantly outperform a beauty market that is gradually returning to pre-crisis levels,” said Nicolas Hieronimus, chief executive officer of L’Oréal, in a statement released Thursday after the close of the Paris Bourse.

“All zones and all divisions are growing and contributing to the group’s well-balanced growth,” he continued.

L’Oréal Luxe saw its sales up 21.1 percent in reported terms to 3.12 billion euros, while consumer products — a division which has lagged in the recent past due to its dependence on the makeup category — gained 4.1 percent to 2.98 billion euros. Revenues for the active cosmetics division were up 29 percent to 951.3 million euros, while professional products grew 9.7 percent to 945.6 million euros.

Broken down by region, L’Oréal saw particularly strong gains in North America, North Asia and Latin America, with sales up 19.2 percent, 17.3 percent and 21.3 percent, respectively. In Europe, the company’s performance was also strong, with a reported sales gain of 8.3 percent.

It was only the SAPMENA-SSA (South Asia Pacific, Middle East, North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa) region that remained static, with revenues for the quarter down 0.1 percent.