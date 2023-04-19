L’Oréal Q1 Sales Driven by Dermatological Beauty, Consumer Products

PARIS — L’Oréal continues to fire on all cylinders.

First-quarter sales at the world’s largest beauty company grew 14.6 percent in reported terms and 13 percent on a like-for-like basis, spurred by growth in demand for its dermocosmetics and mass-market products and by emerging markets.

After the close of the Paris Bourse Wednesday evening, the maker of Lancôme, Kiehl’s and Garnier products, among others, reported sales of 10.38 billion euros for the three months ended March 31.

Sales were up double digits — in both reported terms and like-for-like — in every region except North Asia, where reduced stock in trade in Mainland China at the beginning of the quarter negatively impacted numbers.

“L’Oréal has outperformed the market in all geographic zones and strengthened its leadership position,” stated Nicolas Hieronimus, the group’s chief executive officer. “This performance, which has yet to benefit from China’s reopening, demonstrates the strength of L’Oréal’s balanced multipolar model.”

L’Oréal Luxe’s sales came in at 3.73 billion euros, up 7.7 percent on a reported basis and 6.5 percent in like-for-like terms. The Professional Products Division registered sales of 1.14 billion euros, a 9.8 percent increase in reported terms and up 7.6 percent like-for-like. L’Oréal’s newly renamed Dermatological Beauty division (formerly Active Cosmetics) posted sales up 34.6 percent, or 30.6 percent like-for-like, to hit 1.69 billion euros. The Consumer Products Division’s sales rose 15.7 percent on a reported basis, or 14.7 percent like-for-like, to 3.82 billion euros.

By geographic region, starting in Europe — L’Oréal’s largest market — the group’s sales gained 16.6 percent, or 16 percent like-for-like, to reach 3.33 billion euros. They gained 22.2 percent, or 16.6 percent, in North America. In North Asia, revenues were up 1.1 percent, or 1.9 percent like-for-like, to 2.83 billion euros. In the South Asia Pacific, Middle East, North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa (or SAPMENA-SSA) zone, sales of 840.8 million euros increased 23.5 percent, or 26.7 percent in reported terms, while in Latin America, revenues increased 31.8 percent, or 22.3 percent in reported terms, to 684.4 million euros.