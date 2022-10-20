L’Oréal Q3 Sales Gain 19.7%

PARIS — L’Oréal continues to accelerate, registering third-quarter sales 20 percent above pre-pandemic levels.

The world’s largest beauty group on Thursday reported total sales of 9.58 billion euros for the three months ended Sept. 30, which represented a 19.7 percent year-on-year gain in reported terms and an increase of 9.1 percent on a like-for-like basis.

“In a context of unprecedented volatility, marked by the public health restrictions in China and inflation in the Western world, L’Oréal achieved a very solid quarter, continuing at a steady pace of growth compared to 2019,” said Nicolas Hieronimus, L’Oréal chief executive officer, in a statement released after the closure of the Paris Bourse.

The group benefited from its efforts to rebalance its geographic footprint and from exchange-rate effects during the period, it said. The company said it registered double-digit growth in all regions except North Asia and saw balanced gains across its divisions, all of which outperformed the beauty market overall, L’Oréal reported.

L’Oréal Luxe, which includes the Kiehl’s, Yves Saint Laurent and Biotherm brands, posted sales of 3.61 billion euros, an increase of 15.8 percent in reported terms and 4.6 percent on an organic basis, L’Oréal stated. The Active Cosmetics division saw third-quarter sales leap 38.8 percent year-on-year in reported terms to 1.32 billion euros, a rise of 26 percent on an organic basis. The Professional Products division’s revenues, at 1.09 billion euros, gained 15.7 percent in reported terms and 4.3 percent like-for-like. For the Consumer Products division, reported sales were up 19.1 percent, or 10 percent on an organic basis, reaching 3.55 billion euros.

In the first nine months of 2022, the group’s sales grew 20.5 percent on a reported basis and 12 percent like-for-like, to reach 27.94 billion euros.