L’Oréal Q3 Sales Gain 19.7%

The world’s biggest beauty player also said its numbers were up 20 percent on pre-pandemic levels in the three months ending Sept. 30.

loreal
L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives 2.5% Hyaluronic Acid + Caffeine Eye Serum. Photo courtesy of L’Oréal Paris

PARIS — L’Oréal continues to accelerate, registering third-quarter sales 20 percent above pre-pandemic levels.

The world’s largest beauty group on Thursday reported total sales of 9.58 billion euros for the three months ended Sept. 30, which represented a 19.7 percent year-on-year gain in reported terms and an increase of 9.1 percent on a like-for-like basis.

“In a context of unprecedented volatility, marked by the public health restrictions in China and inflation in the Western world, L’Oréal achieved a very solid quarter, continuing at a steady pace of growth compared to 2019,” said Nicolas Hieronimus, L’Oréal chief executive officer, in a statement released after the closure of the Paris Bourse.

The group benefited from its efforts to rebalance its geographic footprint and from exchange-rate effects during the period, it said. The company said it registered double-digit growth in all regions except North Asia and saw balanced gains across its divisions, all of which outperformed the beauty market overall, L’Oréal reported.

L’Oréal Luxe, which includes the Kiehl’s, Yves Saint Laurent and Biotherm brands, posted sales of 3.61 billion euros, an increase of 15.8 percent in reported terms and 4.6 percent on an organic basis, L’Oréal stated. The Active Cosmetics division saw third-quarter sales leap 38.8 percent year-on-year in reported terms to 1.32 billion euros, a rise of 26 percent on an organic basis. The Professional Products division’s revenues, at 1.09 billion euros, gained 15.7 percent in reported terms and 4.3 percent like-for-like. For the Consumer Products division, reported sales were up 19.1 percent, or 10 percent on an organic basis, reaching 3.55 billion euros.

In the first nine months of 2022, the group’s sales grew 20.5 percent on a reported basis and 12 percent like-for-like, to reach 27.94 billion euros.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

