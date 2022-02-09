L’Oréal Reports Strong Sales and Profits Gains in 2021

PARIS — In what it described as “a historic year,” L’Oréal said it grew twice as fast as the overall beauty market and doubled down on profits.

The world’s largest beauty manufacturer reported sales of 32.28 billion euros, a 15.3 percent increase on a reported basis and a 16.1 percent increase like-for-like, compared with 2020.

“L’Oréal gained market share in all zones, divisions and categories,” said chief executive officer Nicolas Hieronimus in a statement released Wednesday after the close of the Paris Bourse. “Over two years, the group achieved growth of 11.3 percent like-for-like, spectacularly outperforming a market that had returned almost to 2019 levels,” said Hieronimus, who will lead a virtual conference with analysts and journalists on Thursday morning to discuss the results.

Operating profits hit 6.16 billion euros, up 18.3 percent year-over-year, making for an operating margin of 19.1 percent, up from 18.6 percent a year earlier. Net profit gained 29 percent to 4.6 billion euros.

E-commerce revenues grew 25.7 percent on a like-for-like basis, and represented 28.9 percent of the company’s total sales.

For the L’Oréal Luxe division — which became its largest in 2021 — fragrance saw particularly strong gains. The division’s sales grew 21.3 percent on a reported basis and 20.9 percent like-for-like, to 12.35 billion euros.

Consumer Products performed well in makeup, and saw its sales for the year grow 4.5 percent, or 5.6 percent on a comparable basis, to reach 12.23 billion euros.

Active Cosmetics continued to perform well, and has doubled its size over the past four years, L’Oréal said. Its sales reached 3.92 billion euros, up 30.3 percent in reported terms and 31.8 percent like-for-like.

Professional Products ramped up its omnichannel activity, and gained 22.2 percent year-over-year, or 24.8 percent on a like-for-like basis, to 3.78 billion euros in sales.

Broken down by region, sales in North Asia gained 18.6 percent, or 17.6 percent like-for-like, to 9.86 billion euros. Revenues in Europe were up 10.7 percent, or 10.1 percent like-for-like, to 10.18 billion euros, while in North America, they grew 18.1 percent, or 22.2 percent, to 8.16 billion euros. SAPMENA-SSA [South Asia Pacific, Middle East, North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa] saw its sales gain 10 percent, or 13.9 percent like-for-like, to 2.31 billion euros, while Latin America’s numbers were up 20.6 percent in reported and like-for-like terms, to 1.77 billion euros.

In the fourth quarter, the group’s sales gained 15.4 percent, or 11.2 percent like-for-like, to reach 9.09 billion euros.

