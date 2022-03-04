Skip to main content
Louis Vuitton Donates to UNICEF for Ukraine Relief Efforts

The house has pledged 1 million euros to the U.N.'s children's relief fund.

Aid delivered to Kryvyi Rih. ;
Aid delivered to the city of Kryvyi Rih included blankets, sleeping mats and kitchen sets. As people are fleeing the military offensive for safety and shelter, UNHCR is in constant touch with IDP communities across Ukraine, to identify needs and prepare responses. Anita Rudyk

Louis Vuitton has pledged 1 million euros to UNICEF earmarked for immediate release to aid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

The donation follows a 5 million euros donation from parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton to the International Committee of the Red Cross, made on March 2.

The house said it is “deeply affected by the tragic situation unfolding in Ukraine,” and is committed to supporting UNICEF’s emergency response on the ground.

Louis Vuitton has had a long-standing partnership with UNICEF since 2016, the U.N.’s dedicated children’s relief fund, and the new money will go to those directly affected by the war in Ukraine.

“Millions of children and their families are facing immediate danger, which is why the Maison is committed to supporting UNICEF’s emergency response on the ground, through the Louis Vuitton partnership for UNICEF, to respond quickly to any emergency by providing children and families in Ukraine with humanitarian assistance, including access to drinking water, health care and school supplies, child protection services and to psychosocial care,” the company said.

In addition to the new donation, funds that have already been contributed through the partnership will be released immediately in an effort to get aid to affected areas as quickly as possible.

Louis Vuitton has raised more than $17 million for UNICEF through the sale of its Silver Lockit bracelet and pendant collections since the start of the program.

Kering, Gucci, Valentino and Renzo Rossi’s OTB are among the other fashion houses that have donated to the U.N., through the UNHCR dedicated refugee section.

