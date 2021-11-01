Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: November 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Bridal Designers and Retailers Rev Up for More Weddings

Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Speaks at G20 Meeting in Rome

Beauty

Jay-Z Testifies in Court as Parlux Saga Continues

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to $707 Million IPO Valuation

The Chico, Calif.-based digital native fashion brand is getting ready for Wall Street.

Lulu's web site.
Lulu's website.

Fashion’s headlong rush to Wall Street is continuing with the data-savvy Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc.

The Chico, Calif.-based digital native has set its initial public offering range at $16 to $19 a share — valuing the women’s fashion brand at $595 million to $706.6 million. 

Lulu’s plans to sell 5.8 million shares to the public, which translates to proceeds of about $89 million at the offering’s midpoint of $17.50. The company plans to use that money to pay off a $71.4 million term loan and redeem $17.9 million in preferred stock. 

The process, underwritten by Goldman Sachs & Co., BofA Securities and Jefferies, will put the company out into the open market trading on the Nasdaq under LVLU. 

Lulu’s arrives on the scene with the IPO party already raging — a curious combination of ultra-hot stock market, an unexpectedly strong pandemic consumer and a love for all things digital that has drawn companies into the market. 

Related Galleries

Already Rent the Runway, Olaplex Holdings, Warby Parker, On Holding and many others have gone public. Allbirds is expected to join them soon. 

Lulu’s offering will count as something of an introduction for many people in the industry since the company, founded in 1996, has largely operated below the radar. 

The company took a big hit during the first year of the pandemic — revenues fell 32.7 percent to $248.7 million last year with losses of $19.8 million. But Lulu’s started to rebound in the first half of his year. Sales increased 23.6 percent to $172.5 million for the six months with net profits of $4.2 million. 

“Unlike traditional retailers, we leverage a ‘test, learn and reorder’ strategy to bring hundreds of new products to market every week; we test them in small batches, learn about customer demand and then quickly reorder winning products in higher volume to optimize profitability,” the company said in its registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. “This strategy allows us to rapidly convert new products into profitable sales on a consistent and repeatable basis while minimizing fashion and trend risk.”

Lulu’s averaged 236 new products each week during the first half. The brand had about 2.5 million active customers over the 12 months ended Oct. 3. Average unit retail prices come in $50, which the brand describes as “affordable luxury.” Lulu considers itself style agnostic, but is known particularly for its Gen Z- and Millennial-focused dresses and occasion wear.

Since April, Lulu’s has been led by chief executive officer David McCreight, who previously was CEO of Urban Outfitters Inc.’s Anthropologie Group and prior to that was president of Under Armour Inc.

After the officer, H.I.G. Growth Partners will continue to own 35.1 percent of the company. Institutional Venture Partners and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board will each own 17.9 percent stakes.

 

More from WWD:

Farfetch’s José Neves on Luxury’s Rebound, Palm Angels and More

CEOs at Walmart, Macy’s, Gap, Nordstrom and Capri Look to the Future

In Fashion: Amazon’s Plan for Growth

 

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Eyeing Up to

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad