LVMH Cautiously Confident After Slowdown in Q4

Chairman and chief executive officer Bernard Arnault said the group remains "vigilant due to current uncertainties."

A rendering of the Louis Vuitton holiday window displays with Lego
A rendering of the Louis Vuitton holiday window displays with Lego. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

PARIS — LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis said it was cautiously confident heading into 2023 after revenues rose 15 percent in the fourth quarter, fueled by its key fashion and leather goods division and selective retailing.

The French luxury goods giant, which owns brands including Louis Vuitton, Dior, Sephora and Tiffany & Co., reported revenues of 22.7 billion euros in the three months to Dec. 31, in line with consensus forecasts. This represented a rise of 9 percent at constant exchange rates, down from the 19 percent recorded in the third quarter.

“With the month of January having started well and despite an uncertain geopolitical and economic environment, LVMH is confident in its ability to continue the growth observed in 2022,” the group said in a statement released after the stock market’s close.

“Our performance in 2022 illustrates the exceptional appeal of our maisons and their ability to create desire during a year affected by economic and geopolitical challenges,” said Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH. “We approach 2023 with confidence but remain vigilant due to current uncertainties.”

The fashion and leather goods unit posted a 10 percent rise in revenues on an organic basis, beating consensus estimates for a 9 percent increase, according to analysts at Bernstein and RBC Capital Markets. In 2022 as a whole, revenue at Louis Vuitton exceeded 20 billion euros for the first time, LVMH said.

But watches and jewelry fell short of market expectations with a 3 percent organic sales rise during the key holiday period, despite a record year for Tiffany. By comparison, Compagnie Financière Richemont reported an 8 percent rise in organic revenues at its jewelry maisons during the same period.

LVMH’s perfumes and cosmetics unit posted a 5 percent increase in sales, down from a 10 percent rise in the previous quarter, while wines and spirits saw revenues rise 4 percent, versus 14 percent in the third quarter. Turnover in the selective retail division was up 12 percent, and wines and spirits increased 4 percent.

In 2022 as a whole, LVMH posted revenues of 79.2 billion euros, up 23 percent year-on-year, boosted by strong business in Europe, Japan and the U.S., while China remained impacted by lockdowns. Net profit rose 17 percent to 14.1 billion euros, while profit from recurring operations was up 23 percent to 21.1 billion euros. The operating margin was stable.

The group invested nearly 5 billion euros in expanding its store network, building new workshops and hiring staff, recruiting 39,000 people worldwide.  

Kering is due to unveil its fourth quarter and full-year results on Feb. 15, and Hermès on Feb. 17.

