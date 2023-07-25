LVMH Net Profit Jumps 30% in H1 on Europe, Asia Growth

PARIS — LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton said net profit jumped 30 percent to 8.48 billion euros in the first six months of 2023, as strong demand in Europe and Asia helped fuel double-digit growth in most divisions.

But several indicators pointed to weakening momentum, with operating profit missing expectations, and a drop in cognac sales reflecting a slowdown in the U.S. market, according to the results published after the market close on Tuesday.

Profit from recurring operations totaled 11.57 billion euros, representing an increase of 13 percent year-over-year. This was below a FactSet-compiled consensus estimate of 11.75 billion euros.

Group sales in the second quarter amounted to 21.20 billion euros, broadly in line with analysts’ expectations. This represented a rise of 17 percent at constant exchange rates, in line with the first quarter.

LVMH said its key fashion and leather goods division recorded a 21 percent increase in organic sales in the three months to June 30, a quarterly acceleration in line with analysts’ forecasts. The division posted an operating profit of 8.56 billion euros, up 14 percent year-over-year, boosted by stars brands Louis Vuitton and Dior.

But sales of wines and spirits fell 8 percent in organic terms during the second quarter, as demand for Hennessy cognac was impacted by the worsening U.S. economic environment and high inventories in the market. This compared with a 3 percent increase in the first quarter, and with forecasts for a 2 percent decline in the second quarter.

Luxury stocks took a hit last week after rival Compagnie Financière Richemont reported a surprise drop in revenue from the Americas in the three months ended June 30, as the region was impacted by a cost of living crisis, rising interest rates and an overall slowdown in luxury spending on the part of the aspirational consumer.

“LVMH achieved outstanding results during a six-month period of ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainty,” LVMH chairman and chief executive officer Bernard Arnault said in a statement.

“Thanks to the desirability of our brands, we approach the second half of the year with confidence and optimism but will remain vigilant within the current environment and count on the agility and talent of our teams to further strengthen our global leadership position in luxury goods in 2023,” he added.

A day after the group revealed it was sponsoring the Paris 2024 Olympics, the luxury mogul pointed to several landmark achievements in the first half, including the opening of Tiffany & Co.’s renovated Fifth Avenue flagship in New York City, and Pharrell Williams’ debut show as creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton, which drew an unprecedented 1.1 billion views online.

Sales of watches and jewelry were up 14 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter, up from an 11 percent increase in the first quarter, while perfumes and cosmetics posted a 16 percent rise, versus a 10 percent increase in the prior quarter.

In selective distribution, sales were up 25 percent in the quarter, versus 28 percent in the first three months of the year, reflecting the continued strong performance of Sephora, which opened its first U.K. store in March, and a recovery of its travel retail business DFS, as tourism resumes in hubs such as Hong Kong and Macau.

In a recent research note, Bernstein said LVMH was its top stock pick in luxury, with a rating of “outperform” and a price target of 999 euros. LVMH shares are up almost 24 percent since the start of the year. “The Louis Vuitton and Dior brand momentum is strong,” said Bernstein analyst Luca Solca.

“Dior is seemingly in plateau mode after the rise of the past few years, but its possible moderation down the road should be more than compensated by the Louis Vuitton reacceleration. The first steps at Louis Vuitton under Pietro Beccari’s leadership [former head of Dior] hold promise and reassure us of our high expectations for the brand,” he added.

Kering is due to unveil its second quarter results on Thursday, and Hermès International on Friday.