LVMH Q3 Revenues Grow 19 Percent

The world’s largest luxury group saw double-digit growth across the board, driven by strong local demand and returning foreign visitors in Europe, the U.S. and Japan.

Aranya Gold Coast
Aranya Gold Coast Courtesy

PARIS — It was smooth sailing in the third quarter for LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton despite growing concerns about a global recession.

The luxury conglomerate said its “growth continues at the same pace.” Revenues soared 19 percent in the third quarter, as Europe, the U.S. and Japan benefited from the conjunction of strong local demand and the return of foreign visitors.

The group’s sales in Asia also showed growth, aided by the partial lifting of COVID-19 related restrictions.

Total revenues in the three months to Sept. 30 totaled 19.76 billion euros, well exceeding the Bloomberg consensus estimate of 18.83 billion euros. That represented a rise of 19 percent on a like-for-like basis versus the same period last year.

For the third quarter, LVMH reported double-digit organic growth in all divisions.

In its key fashion and leather goods division, organic sales grew 22 percent during the period, beating the forecast 16.2 percent consensus, while sales of watches and jewelry were up 16 percent, versus a consensus of 14.3 percent.

Although perfumes and cosmetics posted a 10 percent increase, and the selective retailing division recorded a 15 percent growth, both were below analysts’ forecast.

Reporting third-quarter results after the close of the Paris Bourse, LVMH said its sales for the first nine months of 2022 were 56.5 billion euros, a 28 percent year-on-year leap.

Growth was driven by the fashion and leather goods division, which saw 24 percent organic growth, with Louis Vuitton continuing to shine and Celine and Loewe experiencing “very strong growth.” Loro Piana also maintained “good momentum.”

Watches and jewelry rose 16 percent in organic terms, buoyed by Tiffany & Co.’s “strong momentum” in the U.S.

Selective retailing leapt 20 percent during the first nine months of the year. Sephora had an “excellent performance,” with a strong rebound of its stores’ activity. Meanwhile, its travel-retail counterpart DFS continued to suffer from persistent difficulties due to continuing sanitary restrictions in Asia.

For the last quarter of 2022, the luxury behemoth expressed confidence that its current growth trend will continue, despite the uncertain economic and geopolitical context.

Kering and Hermès International are due to report third-quarter results on Oct. 20. Meanwhile, Compagnie Financière Richemont will release its first-half results on Nov. 11.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

