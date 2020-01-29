PARIS — Fresh off another year of record results for LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Bernard Arnault said Tuesday he plans to step up the battle against the sale of counterfeit goods online, dealing a potential blow to Amazon’s ambitions in the luxury space.

The chairman and chief executive officer of the luxury conglomerate, who in recent weeks has several times briefly surpassed Amazon ceo Jeff Bezos as the world’s wealthiest man on Forbes’ real-time Billionaires List, expressed skepticism about online pure players and accused them of profiting from the sale of fakes.