March 25, 2020

PARIS — LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has postponed its annual shareholder meeting from April 16 to June 30, as the spread of the coronavirus continues to upend schedules. 

In a brief statement, the luxury group said it will update shareholders with arrangements for the upcoming meeting as well as the dividend payment, citing the “current situation” as the reason for the postponement, a decision made during a board meeting Wednesday.

