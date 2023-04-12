LVMH Proclaims ‘Excellent’ Start to 2023 as Q1 Sales Rise 17%

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton trumpeted an “excellent start” to 2023, reporting revenues in the first quarter jumped 17 percent thanks to robust demand for leather goods, and sharp increases at Sephora and DFS.

Revenues at the world’s largest luxury conglomerate totaled 21.04 billion euros for the three months ended March 31, despite “a geopolitical and economic environment which remains uncertain.”

The numbers mark an acceleration from the fourth quarter, when sales gained 15 percent, but came in a shade down from the 19 percent logged in the third quarter of 2022.

All business divisions except wines and spirits recorded double-digit gains in Q1, with LVMH citing “strong growth momentum” in Europe and Japan thanks to both local customers and international travelers, and a “steady performance” in the United States, which continues to grow.

“Asia experienced a significant rebound following the lifting of health restrictions,” the company noted in a statementy issued after the close of trading on the Paris bourse. The company had been banking on a recovery in China following President Xi Jinping’s decision to reverse strict COVID-19 restrictions.

LVMH is to host a video conference Wednesday evening Paris time to elaborate on its performance.

Revenues in the fashion and leather goods division, headlined by its star mega-brands Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior, rose 18 percent, with the company crediting the “exceptional creativity and the quality” of Vuitton’s offering and noting that Dior performed “remarkably well across all its products.”

Looks from the Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama collection, released at the beginning of 2023. Alexandre Faraci/WWD

“Celine continued to enjoy very strong growth thanks to the success of Hedi Slimane’s creations and his powerful vision,” LVMH added. “Loewe, driven by the bold creativity of [Jonathan] Anderson, unveiled a new collaboration with Studio Ghibli. Fendi opened new stores in Tokyo and Seoul. Loro Piana, Rimowa, Marc Jacobs and Berluti also had an excellent start to the year.”

Barclays had forecast 11 percent growth in the FLG division, and HSBC a 15 percent bump in overall LVMH totals.

“LVMH remains both vigilant and confident at the start of the year,” the company said, providing no specific forecast other than to “further strengthen its global leadership position in luxury goods in 2023.”

Revenues jumped 28 percent in organic terms in selective retailing, headlined by the “exceptional performance” of beauty chain Sephora, particularly in North America, Europe and the Middle East.

Sephora’s first store in London, located in the Westfield shopping center, opened last month and “enjoyed an excellent start,” LVMH said.

Meanwhile, duty-free operator DFS “benefited from the recovery of international travel, and in particular from the gradual return of travelers to the flagship destinations of Hong Kong and Macau.”

First-quarter intake from watches and jewelry grew 11 percent, with LVMH flagging a “very good performance” for high jewelry, “remarkable” progress for Chaumet, an “excellent” start of the year for Tiffany & Co., and “excellent progress” at its watchmaking maisons, which include Tag Heuer, Hublot and Zenith.

Perfumes and cosmetics logged a 10 percent improvement in organic revenue growth, with LVMH noting that “Fenty Beauty benefited from the strong visibility given to the brand by Rihanna during the Super Bowl.”

The singer whipped out a compact to touch up her makeup in the middle of her set, winning the Fenty brand strong visibility and online buzz.

High stock levels of cognac held back revenue gains in the wines and spirits division to 3 percent, with LVMH touting good growth for its Champagne, wine, whisky and vodka brands.

Rival French luxury conglomerate Kering, parent of Gucci, Saint Laurent and other brands, is scheduled to report its first-quarter tallies on April 25, while Hermès International reveals its on Friday.