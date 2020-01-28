PARIS — LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton said sales decelerated slightly in the fourth quarter, despite another strong performance in its key fashion and leather goods division.

Revenues in the three months ended Dec. 31 totaled 15.27 billion euros, up 12 percent in reported terms and 8 percent on an organic basis. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had banked on an 8.7 percent increase in like-for-like sales.