LVMH Sales Up 27 Percent in Q2 as Weak Euro Boosts Sales

PARIS — LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton said revenues rose 27 percent in the second quarter, as the weak euro helped fuel sales in the U.S. and Europe, outweighing the negative impact of lockdowns in China.

The luxury conglomerate, which owns more than 75 brands including Louis Vuitton, Dior, Tiffany & Co. and Sephora, said revenues in the three months to June 30 totaled 18.73 billion euros, exceeding a FactSet consensus estimate of 17.42 billion euros.

The euro’s slide to parity against the U.S. dollar has boosted top-line revenues for companies that sell many of their goods abroad. In addition, U.S. tourists have taken advantage of the cheap euro to splurge on luxury goods in Paris this summer.

Stripping out the impact of currency fluctuations, second-quarter revenues at LVMH were up 19 percent year-over-year, indicating a slowdown from the first quarter, when organic revenues increased 23 percent.

Reporting first-half results after the market close, LVMH posted a net profit of 6.53 billion euros in the first six months of 2022, up 23 percent versus the same period in 2021.

Profit from recurring operations totaled 10.24 billion euros, an increase of 34 percent year-over-year, with fashion and leather goods, or FLG division, accounting for 7.51 billion euros, up 33 percent.

The FLG division posted sales of 9.01 billion euros in the second quarter, up by 19 percent on a like-for-like basis versus the same period last year, reflecting the outperformance of star brands Louis Vuitton and Dior, as well as strong showings from Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Loro Piana and Marc Jacobs.

Although the segment’s progression was down from the 30 percent organic revenue growth recorded in the first three months of the year, it was above the market consensus forecast for a 17 percent increase.

“LVMH has enjoyed an excellent start to the year, to which all of our business groups contributed,” Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of the group, said in a statement.

“We approach the second half of the year with confidence, but given the current geopolitical and health situation, we will remain vigilant and count on the agility and talent of our teams to further strengthen our global leadership position in luxury goods in 2022,” he added.

Organic sales of wines and spirits were up 30 percent in the second quarter, while watches and jewelry posted a 13 percent increase. Perfumes and cosmetics were up 8 percent, and selective retailing rose 20 percent.

The LVMH results come against an uncertain economic backdrop plagued by surging inflation, ongoing supply chain problems and the impact of the Chinese measures designed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

LVMH did not provide additional details about the impact of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Its beauty retailer Sephora revealed earlier this month that it was exiting Russia, having inked an agreement to sell all of the shares in its subsidiary in the country to its general manager there.

Earlier this month, Compagnie Financière Richemont said sales at constant exchange rates rose 12 percent in the April-to-June period, while Burberry reported that the Chinese lockdowns dented its growth in the fiscal first quarter. At constant exchange rates, retail revenue was flat in the 13 weeks to July 2.

However, Brunello Cucinelli said sales jumped 46.4 percent in the second quarter, helped by a favorable comparison basis, and strong demand in Europe, North America and the Middle East. French group Kering is scheduled to publish its first-half results on Wednesday, followed by Hermès International on Friday.