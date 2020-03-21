PARIS — As the French government scrambles to equip health care workers with surgical masks during the Coronavirus outbreak, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is drawing on its global distribution network to procure millions of them in the coming days to hand over to authorities.

The luxury goods group, which recently repurposed perfume factories to produce hand sanitizer to help battle the spread of coronavirus, said it has secured an order from a Chinese supplier and will deliver 10 million masks in France in the upcoming days. It plans to renew the order each week for at least the next four weeks.