LVMH Organic Sales Rise 11% in Q3, Stable Versus H1

PARIS — French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton maintained its strong momentum in the third quarter, fueled by double-digit growth in the U.S. and Asia.

The parent company of brands including Fendi, Guerlain, Sephora and Tiffany & Co. reported Tuesday that revenues totaled 15.51 billion euros in the three months to Sept. 30, up 11 percent in organic terms versus 2019, considered a more reliable benchmark due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic last year.

This was comparable to sales growth in the first half, whether by activity or by region, LVMH said in a statement after the Paris stock market closed.

The fashion and leather goods division, home to cash-cow brands Louis Vuitton and Dior, posted revenues of 7.45 billion euros, up 38 percent in organic terms versus 2019. This represented a slight deceleration from the second quarter, when the division posted a 40 percent sales jump, but was in line with the first-half average.

Organic growth in the segment was up 24 percent compared to the same period a year go, which marked a return to growth after a sharp decline in the first half of 2020. This was better than expected by analysts, who had tabled a 21 percent increase, citing concerns about COVID-19 disruption in Asia and China’s crackdown on high earners.

“Louis Vuitton, which celebrated the 200th anniversary of the birth of its founder, performed remarkably well, driven by constant innovation and by the quality of its products. Christian Dior showed exceptional momentum,” LVMH said. It also cited the good performance of Celine, Loewe and Marc Jacobs.

Third-quarter sales in the watches and jewelry division rose just 1 percent in comparable terms versus 2019, excluding Tiffany & Co., which was consolidated for the first time in 2021. Organic revenues grew 18 percent compared with the third quarter of 2020.

“Driven by the growing success of its iconic products, Tiffany enjoyed a remarkable performance, particularly in its major market, the United States,” the group reported.

Organic sales of perfumes and cosmetics were flat in the third quarter compared with 2019, while the selective retailing division, which includes LVMH’s travel retail business DFS, recorded a 19 percent decline. Both segments were hit by the continued dearth of international travelers and retail disruption.

“Sephora returned to its 2019 level of activity despite the tough commercial environment, marked by the closure of several stores during part of the year,” LVMH noted, while also reporting a “promising start” for its new La Samaritaine department store in Paris, which opened in June.

Meanwhile, sales of wines and spirits were up 7 percent, fueled by growth in the U.S. and Europe, which benefited over the summer from the reopening of restaurants and the gradual recovery of tourism. The third quarter marked the integration of Armand de Brignac, after LVMH’s acquisition of a 50 percent stake in Jay-Z’s prestige Champagne brand in February.

Analysts had expressed caution about prospects for the luxury sector heading into the results season, and will be hungry for indications on current trading in China and the U.S., and the outlook for those linchpin markets.

Edouard Aubin, analyst at Morgan Stanley, said the recent correction in the LVMH share price was proof that the market has priced in a slowdown in growth rates. LVMH shares closed up 0.3 percent at 633.90 euros on the Paris Stock Exchange on Tuesday, down from an intra-year high of 712 euros on Aug. 12.

“Like other personal luxury goods names, LVMH will face a number of risks in the coming months,” Aubin said in a recent research note, citing Chinese President Xi Jinping’s call for China to achieve “common prosperity” and narrow its wealth gap, but also the prospect of decelerating demand in the U.S.

“The group will likely not be in a position to sustain the growth rate of the last one or even four years. However, we would argue that this is more than anticipated by the market,” Aubin added.

