×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 30, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

CEO Jonathan Akeroyd Sets a New Tone at Burberry, Tapping Daniel Lee

Business

Hermès Banks on Luxury Retailing With New Madison Avenue Flagship

Fashion

Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2023

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit, Notches Record Sales in 2021

The luxury footwear and accessories brand made significant gains despite lockdown-related closures in its key international markets.

Manolo Blahnik styles
Manolo Blahnik Group notched record sales in fiscal 2021 and swung back to profit, according to figures filed at Companies House in the U.K. Courtesy of Manolo Blahnik/Katrina Lawson Johnston

LONDON Manolo Blahnik Group returned to profitability and notched record sales in 2021, its 50th anniversary year, according to filings at Companies House, the register of U.K. businesses.

In the 12 months to Dec. 31, 2021, profit before tax rose to 6.5 million euros, compared with a loss of 4.7 million euros in fiscal 2020. EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, increased to 8.8 million euros from 500,000 euros.

Sales climbed 65 percent to 69.9 million euros from 42.3 million euros in the corresponding period in 2020.

The group said it achieved record sales despite pandemic-related store closures in the first quarter in several key markets. The brand’s e-commerce channel helped offset this impact of the closures, “and this continues to grow as customers more regularly choose to browse and shop online,” the group said.

Related Galleries

Like-for-like sales rose 47 percent in the 12-month period, while global e-commerce sales recorded triple-digit growth compared with the previous year due to “high levels of demand in the market,” and the limited ability to shop in-store in the early part of the year.

The company said its 50th anniversary year also saw it expand internationally. During the period, the group solidified its U.S. presence by opening its head office and new flagship boutique on Madison Avenue in New York, and a second store, in East Hampton, New York.

Both experienced “encouraging sales” in their opening year, the company said.

To commemorate the anniversary, Manolo Blahnik developed a capsule collection and also debuted its first virtual experience, The Manolo Blahnik Archives: A New Way of Walking, on its website.

An embellished style by Manolo Blahnik.

Both were well-received globally and marked a significant milestone in the brand’s history, the company said.

As reported, The Manolo Blahnik Archives: A New Way of Walking is part museum, part VIP gallery tour, part pop culture lecture that brings the designer’s work, inspirations and memories to life in a 3D experience that stretches across five separate “rooms.”

Judith Clark, a curator who specializes in fashion exhibitions, worked closely with Kristina Blahnik, the company’s chief executive officer; designer Manolo Blahnik, and the in-house archive team on the project, which takes visitors through a guided tour of footwear designs, and memories.

The current year is shaping up to be a strong one for the brand.

Kristina Blahnik said that since the end of 2021 the company has continued to make “excellent progress with exceptional sales.” She also mentioned the “hugely meaningful victory for the brand in the long-running trademark case in China, which is a market we look forward to developing in the years to come.”

The Chinese dispute was resolved in July 2022.

As reported, following a 22-year legal battle, The Supreme People’s Court of China, the highest court in the country, invalidated an unlawful trademark dating back to 2000 that incorporated the name of Manolo Blahnik.

The ruling means the company can now use its name, and sell its footwear offerings, to customers across mainland China, and in Hong Kong and Taipei.

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

Hot Summer Bags

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Manolo Blahnik Group Swings to Profit,

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad