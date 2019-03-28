LONDON — Anya Hindmarch has a new investor in the Marandi family, which also has stakes in Soho Farmhouse and Emilia Wickstead. The new investment comes just weeks after Mayhoola and Anya Hindmarch confirmed they were parting ways.

It is understood that Narmina and Javad Marandi purchased Mayhoola’s majority stake in the Hindmarch business. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hindmarch will continue in her role as creative director and remains a member of the board. “I would like to thank Mayhoola for their tremendous support, advice and input over the past seven years. They have been instrumental in building Anya Hindmarch into a strong, creative brand and we move into this new chapter with great momentum, thanks to their commitment and vision.”

The Anya Hindmarch business, A.S.H.S. Ltd, and Mayhoola for Investments were advised by Savigny Partners and Allen & Overy LLP, while the buyers were supported by Highstead Partners and Debevoise & Plimpton.