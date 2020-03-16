By  on March 16, 2020

European markets dropped dramatically again Monday as the region’s officials scrambled to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and U.S. markets were set to open sharply lower as well.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., the Federal Reserve threw out another effort at an economic lifeline on Sunday by cutting the benchmark interest rate to 0 to 0.25 percent. 

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers