By  on March 5, 2020

PARIS — Lacoste owner Maus Frères International generated 3.21 billion euros in annual sales for 2019, the company said on Thursday.

The privately-owned Swiss retail group, which last year acquired contemporary French fashion label The Kooples, and also owns Aigle, Gant and Tecnifibre, also said it is being renamed MF Brands Group.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers