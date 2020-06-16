Retail sales started to bounce back last month — but still have a long way to go to return to pre-coronavirus levels.

Total retail and food service sales jumped a seasonally adjusted 17.7 percent in May from April, but compared to a year earlier, sales last month were still down 6.1 percent.

Apparel and accessories specialty stores showed the largest month-to-month gain, rising 188 percent in May compared with April, although the sector was still down 63.4 percent from a year earlier.

Department stores sales rose 36.9 percent from April and were down 25.8 percent from a year earlier.

General merchandise stores overall — a category that includes department stores as well as retailers such as Target and Walmart that sell essentials — were up 6 percent last month from April and flat versus a year ago.

After three months of relative lockdown, people are coming back to stores and even New York City, the initial COVID-19 epicenter, is open for curbside pick up.

Wall Street has been searching for direction amid a jumbled mass of data detailing the unprecedented time and has lately been shifting between a comeback rally and worries over a second wave of infections.

Tuesday morning it was a bullish sentiment holding sway. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 2.4 percent, or 625 points, before the opening bell.

There are plenty of lingering doubts, though. The rates of new infections have been rising in many U.S. states as people come out of their homes and start to circulate more — with or without masks meant to slow the pandemic.

Even if consumers do come back in full force, the same might not be true for retail, which has been slimming during the shutdown. Even strong players, like Nordstrom, have closed some stores for good, while others have filed for bankruptcy, including Neiman Marcus, J. Crew and J.C. Penney.