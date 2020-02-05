By  on February 5, 2020

Capri Holdings Ltd. is making a comeback – and the fashion house has Jimmy Choo and Versace to thank for that. The brands have been resonating with shoppers as the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Kaia Gerber act as ambassadors for the businesses. 

That’s good news for Michael Kors’ parent company, which reported quarterly earnings Wednesday before the bell, sending shares up nearly 6 percent in pre-market trading. However, the group warned that the ongoing coronavirus crisis will have a severe impact on its results in the next quarter – and potentially even a greater one depending on how long the health emergency lasts.

