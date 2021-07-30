Capri Holdings Limited is starting to show tangible signs of a comeback.

The fashion group — parent company to the Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo brands — revealed quarterly earnings Friday morning before the market opened, improving on top-line revenues across all three brands and logging $219 million in profits as the luxury sector continues to demonstrate strength. The company raised its full-year guidance as a result, causing shares of Capri Holding to jump more than 4 percent in pre-market hours.

“We were pleased by our first quarter performance, which reflected the strength of Capri Holdings’ three global fashion luxury houses,” John D. Idol, Capri’s chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “All of our luxury houses significantly exceeded our revenue and earnings expectations for the quarter, as they continued to deepen consumer desire and engagement. As a result of this encouraging start to the year, we are raising our fiscal 2022 revenue and earnings outlook.”

Total revenues for the three-month period ending June 26 increased 178 percent to $1.25 billion, up from $451 million a year ago, during the pandemic.

By brand, Michael Kors, the firm’s largest, logged $871 million in revenues, up from $307 million the same time last year. Revenues at Versace were $240 million, compared with $93 million a year ago, while sales at Jimmy Choo topped $142 million, up from $51 million during 2020’s first quarter.

View Gallery Related Gallery Men’s Spring 2022 Trend: Bright Colors

The company registered $219 million in profits as a result, compared with losses of $180 million last year.

The results were a noticeable difference from last quarter’s losses of $182 million. But Idol made the case at an investor day in June that the company stands to grow to $7 billion in revenues by paying down debt, opening more stores, growing the accessories business across the portfolio and attracting new, younger shoppers. Capri would even consider the possibility of more acquisitions in the future.

That partially explains why Capri raised its outlook, now expecting second quarter revenues to be about $1.25 billion, or $5.3 billion for the year. The firm also anticipates full-year diluted earnings-per-share to be $4.50 each.

The retailer has 1,261 brick-and-mortar stores, or 820 Michael Kors, 233 Jimmy Choo and 208 Versace locations. The company ended the quarter with $1.2 billion in long-term debt and $356 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Shares of Capri, which closed up 1.27 percent Thursday to $50.05 a piece, are up more than 227 percent, year-over-year.

“Looking forward, we are confident in the growth opportunities for Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors as the world continues to recover from the impact of the global pandemic,” Idol said. “As we execute on our strategic initiatives, Capri Holdings is positioned to deliver multiple years of revenue and earnings growth.”