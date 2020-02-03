By  on February 3, 2020

LONDON — Mike Ashley, the British retail entrepreneur who specializes in snapping up distressed companies, has purchased a 12.54 percent stake in Mulberry Group, according to stock market filings by both firms.

Ashley, who owns the British retailers Sports Direct, House of Fraser and Jack Wills, purchased the Mulberry stake through Frasers Group, which was formerly known as Sports Direct International.

